ArvindFashions looks to diversify its portfolio

Having established itself as a marquee player in the men's wear category, branded apparel and retailing major Arvind Fashions is looking for a more diversified portfolio. It is expecting the product portfolio to shift to 50:50 between men’s wear and other segments. Three years back the ratio of men’s wear to other segments was 80:20. Already a shift to 65:35 ratio has taken place. Among other segments, Arvind Fashions is banking on strong growth in children's wear and innerwear, on the back of growing online sales and distribution expansion. In innerwear, for instance, compared to market leaders with 60,000 channels, Arvind Fashions is currently at 12,000.

Arvind Fashions has a strong brand in US Polo Association, which it is leveraging to grow even inner wear and children’s wear. In innerwear, Arvind Fashions has strong brands like Calvin Klein and US Polo. In children’s wear, it has brands like Gap, US Polo and Tommy Hilfiger. Arvind Fashions has an unmatched portfolio of brands in these categories. Strength of the brands and promotion strategies, along with distribution expansion across channels, is helping these categories grow.

The company foresees at least a fivefold potential rise in distribution. In children’s wear, it is becoming a dominant player in department stores or multi-branded stores.