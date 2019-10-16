As infant wear market touches Rs 8,950 cr more brands enter this space

As per recent market estimates, sale of baby and toddler garments in India increased from Rs 5,790 crore in 2016 to Rs 8,950 crore in 2019. This led to many international brands like Gap, Zara, Carter and Mothercare entering India in the past few years. Retailers like Puma India, Myntra and Amazon have launched dedicated infant lines for ages up to 2 years as well as new-parent programs, and on-boarded more baby brands that draw sales primarily from tier-2 and -3 cities.

Walmart-owned Flipkart saw a twofold growth in ethnic and festive wear for kids before Durga Puja. The platform, which stocks dedicated brands like US Polo, Gini & Jony, Crocs and private infant label Miss & Chief, launched a parents club programme to scale up the kidswear segment across tiers. Myntra, which has 40 dedicated brands and 100 national brands that carry infant and toddler wear in their assortment, is planning to soon onboard dedicated organic clothing brands and winter collection for babies.

The propensity to buy branded garments with rise of double income households, desire of millennial parents to don brands and wanting their babies to keep up with trends, and social media craze that has new parents making babies look their best for photographs have been instrumental in bolstering the market for baby garments in India.