Asics to open more concept stores in India

Asics combines innovation and fashion and keeps the brand ahead of the ever-changing consumer tastes. The brand launched in India in 2015 and is present in 20 cities. Asics has partnered Indian athletes, presenting them with shoes that support them in achieving their goals while improving its offerings for the Indian consumer. The brand has 41 stores in the country and out of these there are four concept stores, in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Goa. The exclusive stores are meant to introduce consumers to highly technical aspects of the brand’s products to create a powerful brand experience. The stores immerse consumers in a world where both the mind and the body are stimulated and offer a wide variety of running and training shoes and apparels for men and women. Asics will have more concept stores across the country by next year. The aim is to be the leader in the sportswear market in India for an aspirational audience that is willing to invest in high quality products. The focus will be on communicating this differentiation to the local audience in a language they understand.

The sportswear market is not just restricted to pure fitness wear. There has been a shift in the Indian fashion scenario toward comfortable yet stylish clothing.