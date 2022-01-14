Asos flies in clothes after supply chain woes

Supply chain woes have hurt Asos stock levels, with the fast fashion giant having to fly in clothes in order to manage delays.

The company’s main fulfilment centre is in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, where, however it is in the US where Asos said it was unable to fulfil orders: “significant port congestion and supply chain disruption inhibiting our ability to fully service demand.”

The company also said lockdowns across Europe and the rapid spread of the omicron variants affected sales on the continent, which also saw it increase discounted products as it needed to reduce stock of its autumn winter collections.

In a trading statement Asos Chief operating officer Mat Dunn said: “We continued to make progress against our objectives to improve the flexibility and speed of our retail model and accelerate the pace of delivery of our international growth strategy.

“Looking ahead, while mindful of the near-term uncertainty relating to the pandemic, our guidance for the full year remains unchanged.”