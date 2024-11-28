Atelier VM opens first UK flagship store

Italian fine jewellery brand Atelier VM has opened its first UK flagship store within the Burlington Arcade in London.

Atelier VM first launched in the UK in 2018 with dedicated counter space in Liberty London, and has steadily expanded its loyal customer base and grown both its mainline and popular welded L’Essenziale collections.

The Italian jewellery brand said the opening of its first standalone boutique in the UK is “a testament to the brand’s success and growth over the last six years,” as well as an investment in the UK retail and jewellery market.

The Burlington Arcade store has been designed to reflect Atelier VM’s handcrafted contemporary jewellery while inviting UK consumers to “immerse themselves in the brand,” as the space will feature all its latest collections and exclusive innovations.

The centrepiece of the store is a Murano glass chandelier, designed by Milanese artists 6:AM, which adorns the main store window, as well as the brand's signature hidden draw interior design element, which aims to create a surprise moment for customers to explore the wider collection, while allowing the main display counters to remain minimal with smaller dedicated product focuses.

Downstairs the boutique features a dedicated archival display, highlighting pieces dating back to the mid-90s when founders Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari first launched Atelier VM. The archive will remain exclusively in the London store, alongside a dedicated art installation, which was showcased as part of an exhibition in Milan earlier this year celebrating 25 years of the brand.

Commenting on the opening, Trupti Shah, commercial director of Burlington Arcade, said in a statement: "We are excited to welcome Atelier VM to Burlington Arcade, a brand that embodies the spirit of refined minimalist elegance and artisanal craftsmanship. Atelier VM brings a fresh, contemporary take on fine handcrafted jewellery that will resonate with both our local and international clientele.

“Burlington Arcade continues to evolve while preserving its rich heritage, having Atelier VM join the vibrant mix of prestigious brands we house offers our visitors a new and distinctive experience.”