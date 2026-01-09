Aubade restructures its sales organisation in France to accelerate its omnichannel strategy

Lingerie house Aubade, part of the Calida group, is undergoing a major structural transformation. Under the leadership of its managing director, Claire Masson, the company announced the creation of a centralised retail team on Thursday, January 8. This new entity merges the retail, space management and wholesale divisions to respond more effectively to the demands of a rapidly changing market.

In this new setup, Aline Bourzeix's responsibilities have been expanded. She has been appointed director of physical retail and will lead this unified team. The brand's stated objective is to improve agility and coherence, based on the principle of a single network dedicated to the customer experience.

Territorial network strengthened by regional expertise

To support this local strategy, the French market is now segmented into nine regions. Each area is placed under the authority of a sales manager responsible for coordinating all distribution formats: own-brand boutiques; multi-brand retailers; and department store corners.

The management of these regions is entrusted to two area directors. Virginie Guebhart oversees the northern half of France, while also managing maintenance and development projects for points-of-sale on a national scale. Michel Doutrelon manages the southern half, with the mission of ensuring consistent growth across the sales network.

This reorganisation illustrates the end of “silo” management, a strict distinction between wholesale and own-brand retail. It highlights a fundamental trend: the need to simplify decision-making channels to improve operational responsiveness.

In the first six months of the 2025 financial year, Swiss lingerie group Calida Holding AG, the parent company of the Aubade brand, recorded a considerable drop in its turnover (-8.6 percent). However, thanks to the sale of its Lafuma Mobilier division, which specialises in outdoor furniture, net profit is up.

