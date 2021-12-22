Auree continues wholesale expansion with Liberty

British contemporary jewellery brand Auree is continuing its wholesale expansion with the launch of a curated edit online at London-based department store Liberty.

All the Auree pieces selected by Liberty can be mixed, matched and layered together, and include multi-gemstone bracelets and necklaces, drop gem and disc earrings and hoops set with vivid coloured stones.

Highlights include classic pearl pendants and earrings, adjustable chains with cut crystal charms, Piccolo hoop earrings, Double Knot stud earrings and tri-colour Knightsbridge hoops made with three contrasting coloured metals.

Image: Auree

Auree was launched in 2014 by Amelia Bainbridge, who trained at a Bond Street jeweller with the philosophy that jewellery should be both beautiful and resilient. All pieces are made with the highest quality solid gold, sterling silver or gold vermeil and natural gemstones in small workshops all over the world.

Commenting on the launch, Amelia Bainbridge, founder of Auree Jewellery, said in a statement: “I am thrilled that Auree has joined their online jewellery selection. I can’t think of a more perfect partnership than this iconic London department store. Like us, they value craftmanship and responsible retail.”

Ruby Beales, jewellery buying manager at Liberty, added: “I am delighted to welcome Auree to the Liberty family, as part of our curation of online brands. Their jewellery is ethically produced, easy to layer and designed to be worn for years to come. Our discerning jewellery shopper is certain to love the collection.”

Prices for the Auree jewellery edit at Liberty range from 30 to 595 pounds.

Image: Auree

Image: Auree