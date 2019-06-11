Australian brand Cotton On to open stores in India next year

Australian fashion retailer Cotton On, which forayed into India through online shopping platform Myntra, plans to open its flagship store in 2020. The store will open either in Delhi or Mumbai. AVS Global Network, a retailer of global fashion brands that focuses on retail through digital platforms, is responsible for launching Cotton On in the country.

AVS Global Network has managed to secure an exclusive contract with online retail platforms Flipkart, Myntra and Jabong to sell Cotton On products in India for the next year and a half. Established in 1991, Cotton On Group is present in 19 countries including New Zealand, South Africa and Singapore, with about 1,500 stores across the globe. The company has eight brands in its kitty, namely — Cotton On, Cotton Kids, Cotton on Body, Factorie, Ruby, Typo, Supre and Lost. Each one of them caters to a different market segment.

Cotton On is testing Indian waters by selling its products online before investing in stores. The group has been on an expansion spree for the past four to five years, especially in the US, where it operates about 121 stores and is currently vying for the support of the Indian market to help achieve its goals.