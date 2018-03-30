Australian label Scanlan Theodore moves into U.S. market

Scanlan Theodore just announced its first U.S. opening. The Australian-based brand officially launched its first flagship in the city in Manhattan.

The women's and accessories brand offers ready-to-wear, handbags and footwear. Founded in Melbourne, Australia in 1987, the SoHo boutique serves as the brand's way to get into the U.S. market. The store will have the same concept as its other locations currently spread across Australia, in New South Wales, and Queensland. “Aesthetically, we’re using the same architect Gary [Theodore] used for his stores throughout Australia,” Sara Blank, co-chief executive officer, told WWD of the brand's founder. “The store is very similar, beautiful, luxurious and consistent with the brand, with beautiful art on the walls. It will be understated. We tend to fly under the radar.”

Established for over 25 years, Scanlan Theodore has been known for its elegant, modern designs for women. The brand has created simple, clean aestheticism for its premium clothing. While the luxury label has expanded in Australia with various retail locations, it'll be interesting to see whether the company will continue to plant storefronts in the U.S. area.