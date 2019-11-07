Azra launches Pankaj and Nidhi’s couture collection in Raipur

Multi-brand boutique Azra recently launched designers Pankaj and Nidhi’s couture collection in Raipur with an in-store showcase event. The 2019 couture collection ‘Mosaiq’ features a color palette of iridescent neutral tones, romantic silhouettes, and dramatic volume created by chiffon textiles. Its mirror work resembling shattered glass adds a modern touch along with mini dresses and more traditional kurta sets provide elegant options. The collection made its runway debut at India Couture Week in summer.

Pankaj and Nidhi had previously launched the collection exclusively at its stores in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and Mumbai’s Khar West district. The brand held an installation for the collection at DlF Emporio Mall for its launch in the capital. NIFT graduates Pankaj and Nidhi Ahuja founded Pankaj and Nidhi in 2006. The design-duo won the International Apparel Federation Award in 2011 and retail their womenswear designs from their flagship stores as well as a number of multi-brand retailers in India’s metros and online.