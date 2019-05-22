B:Kind to ramp up production and retail

Value-fashion brand B:Kind plans to double production by 2025. The brand recently shifted its focus from business to business (B2B) to business to customer (B2C) model. It also plans to open stores in Tier II and III cities in its next stage of growth. This will allow it to tap into India’s rural market where shoppers have increasing disposable income.

The brand, currently self-funded, also aims to open its first round of external funding for expansion and growth. Besides increasing its retail footprint, the brand also aims to increase its product offerings. It will manufacture around two lakh products over the course of this fiscal year and then double production by 2025. Vidhi Dalal launched B:Kind in 2010 in Mumbai. The brand currently has a presence in over 1,200 stores across 14 Indian states including Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra among others.