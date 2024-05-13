Bared Footwear opens first US store

Australian footwear brand Bared Footwear has opened its first US store in New York City, expanding its global footprint after 15 years of predominantly selling footwear in its home country of Australia.

Located on Spring Street, in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood, the store marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar location outside of Australia and is described as a “major milestone” for the brand following exponential growth from its US customer base through its online business.

Commenting on the opening, Anna Baird, founder and owner of Bared Footwear, said in a statement: “Opening the doors to our first store outside of our home country of Australia is a significant landmark for the brand as we look to scale our business in the U.S. and around the world.

“New York is well known as one of the biggest walking cities in the world, so we knew it was the perfect place to start. I’m confident that New Yorkers will love our team of experts and once they try our shoes, they will be addicted to the comfort and support that our footwear provides everyone.”

Bared Footwear New York City store Credits: Bared Footwear

Built by the tram at Turnkey & Bespoke and designed by Ryann Swan Design, a New York-based interior design firm, the new space aims to feel welcoming through the use of natural and textural materials as well as lush greenery to encourage shoppers to slow down and take their time in the store.

The store will carry the brand’s extensive range of products for men and women across categories, including an early release of some of the brand's 2025 summer collection, before its launch in Australia. It will also offer customers its unique and custom fitting process for each pair of shoes purchased, a service similar to the one in its Australia flagship locations.

Bared Footwear currently operates five flagship brick-and-mortar stores in Australia, with New York bringing the total to six. In July, the brand states it will open its first retail location in New Zealand and is targeting Los Angeles next.

Baird, a podiatrist-turned-entrepreneur, founded Bared Footwear in 2008 to offer “shoes that look good and feel it, too”. Each pair of shoes has a “cloud-like” biomechanical footbed and hidden support elements that provide all-day foot support and cushioned comfort by preventing discomfort by reducing pressure in the ball of the foot and cushioning the heel with shock absorption support.