Bata plans to open mores stores in next five years

Bata will add 500 stores across India in the next five years mainly in Tier II, III and IV cities. The footwear maker has a retail network in 450 towns. Digital channels will be used to increase the productivity of the stores and enhance satisfaction for customers. Besides, Bata is working hard to reconnect with the country's millennials and has brands specifically for this group such as North Star, Bata Red Label, Marie Claire and Footin.

Bata will continue its growth journey in India with the multi-retail channel approach along with the e-commerce platform to reach out to as many customers as it can. The brand has the license for the manufacture and sale of several global brands as Hush Puppies and Naturalizer. Besides, the company has introduced outdoor brand shoes from Caterpillar in its top selected outlets this season.

The footwear manufacturer and retailer focused on product innovation followed by a revised retail proposition in line with the global imagery and premiumization of the brand. Apart from marketing and sales initiatives driving the topline, cost-saving measures have yielded results in improving the bottom line and leveraging economies of scale. Innovative campaigns have helped sustain profitable growth across categories.