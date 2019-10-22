Beauty brand Avon now launches lingerie in India

Avon has launched its lingerie range in India. The brand sees India as a huge potential market for the innerwear with consumers more receptive to international trends and brands. The target group is working women 28 to 40 years. Avon caters to the premium segment in the lingerie market. Avon is looking at innerwear becoming an integral part of the portfolio in India with a substantial business contribution in the coming years from the segment. The intimate wear market is expected to grow at ten per cent over the next decade.

Avon is a direct selling organisation and is focused on cultivating its pool of beauty representatives to reach more consumers and eventually become a household name. It also uses social media to reach out to consumers who are already looking for the brand’s content.

The color category is a major source of revenue for Avon, followed by skin care, jewelry and fragrance. Avon is planning digital campaigns for its jewelry category around the festive season. Avon Intense is a fragrance range. For the brand, the east and the northeast are the most revenue-generating markets.