Belstaff reopens UK stores and launches appointment service

In line with the UK government’s decision to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures and to allow non-essential businesses to reopen their doors to the public, British heritage brand Belstaff reopened its stores this week.

Belstaff shops in London and Manchester are offering renewed in-store service, with the Glasgow location remaining closed for the time being.

As is the case with a vast majority of UK stores that reopened on Monday, the company has introduced various safety guidelines to protect the health of its customers and employees. These measures include enhanced cleaning, hand sanitizer stations at entries and exits, reduced store capacity to ensure social distancing and the wearing of protective clothing by staff members.

Customers can also request both a complementary face mask, as well as a fitting room, which will be sanitized after use. Clothing that has been tried on or returned will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours.

Belstaff further announced the launch of its new appointment service that allows people to make out-of-hours appointments and book personal shopping sessions managed by the store’s teams. A new online one-to-one service with outfitting advice provided via video call will also be made available to shoppers who prefer to remain at home.