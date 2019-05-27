Benetton to open more stores across India

Italian brand Benetton is planning to add around 50 more stores across India this year. Over the next three years, nearly 150 new doors will be opened. India is the most important market outside Italy for the brand and is considered the number one subsidiary outside Italy. As for the marketing strategy in India, Benetton focuses on digital a lot and plans to allocate more than 50 per cent spends on digital marketing.

As a brand, Benetton has been growing at a high double digit compound annual growth rate for the last eight years and the objective is to maintain this statistic. The brand will also update at least six stores with the technology it currently uses in its London store. This store in London has no cash desk. It boasts of a knitwear theatre displaying the brand’s extensive knitwear collection, LED-screen clad 12 ft arches, a lounge area and touch screen interactive tables. /

Benetton, based in Italy, recently held a live Instagram auction with actress Rhea Kapoor for its exclusive UnitedByArt collection. The collection featured items created in collaboration with a number of Indian artists and garments were designed as collectibles. The brand currently runs around 400 exclusive brand outlets in India and around 5000 globally.