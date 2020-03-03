Bengaluru-based online fashion retailer Voonik merges with ShopUp

Voonik has merged with ShopUp. Voonik, based in Bengaluru, is an online fashion retailer. Bangladesh-based ShopUp is a start-up. Voonik’s consumer facing business isn’t part of the merger and it will continue to function in India. ShopUp is a platform that helps businesses go online. It enables e-commerce, store, logistics, sourcing, marketing and working capital requirements.

Two years ago, Voonik started exploring offline channels through franchise stores in Tier II and III cities. The retailer is now moving to a fully private label business. All products that sellers manufacture would be sold under the Voonik brand. For apparel and footwear, Voonik will provide the tags. However, other processes including order, payments and shipping would remain the same. Voonik is a startup founded by like-minded people from companies including Amazon, Zoho, HP Research Labs, IBM, Fresh Desk, and Aryaka and from institutions including Indian School of Business, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras Institute of Technology, Pearl Academy of Fashion, and Image Consulting Business Institute. The e-commerce marketplace is struggling to survive independently and scaling down and downsizing staff significantly. Voonik provides a personal shopping platform that helps people dress well within their budget, by offering style advice and hand-selected recommendations, based on the customer’s style preferences and body type.