Bershka expands into Brazil with first physical store and e-commerce launch

Madrid – Just one week after it was announced as a key milestone in Inditex's strategic expansion plan for 2026, Bershka has completed its launch in Brazil. The Spanish fashion multinational's second-largest chain has landed in the country with both a physical and online presence.

Inditex's chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, confirmed the news during the company's 2025 annual results presentation on Wednesday, March 11. He stated that as part of the company's expansion strategies for 2026, Bershka would continue to grow its international presence by opening its first physical stores in both Brazil and the US. This carefully planned expansion strategy follows the one executed during 2025.

Bershka's international expansion

In the last full financial year, the young fashion brand expanded its international footprint by entering three new markets. It opened its first stores in Mumbai (India), Copenhagen (Denmark), and Stockholm (Sweden). The openings in Denmark and Sweden consolidated the chain's presence in two markets where it already operated online. For India, the launch of its first store in Mumbai marked the brand's full entry into the Indian market, including not only its first physical point-of-sale but also the launch of its e-commerce platform.

The chief executive officer first made the announcement in early December during the third-quarter results presentation. He revealed that for 2026, the company could confirm its plans to open the first Bershka stores in the US. These stores will be located in the Miami metropolitan area. The group decided to launch them “after an excellent online performance” by the chain in the country. Bershka's entry into Brazil was a different case, both strategically and in terms of communication. The first information about this expansion step emerged in early January 2026 for a country where the chain had no physical or online presence at the time.

“In 2026, with the opening of the first Zara in Curaçao, we will reach Inditex's 99th market, and some of our commercial formats will open their first physical stores in countries where the group is already present,” Maceiras announced regarding the company's expansion strategy for the new financial year during last week's results presentation. “This is the case for Bershka, which will open its first physical stores in Brazil and the US,” he confirmed. He also highlighted other key initiatives planned for 2026, such as the first store openings for “Massimo Dutti in Denmark and Norway, and finally Lefties, which will open its first stores in the UK and France.”

First Bershka store in Brazil

As part of Inditex's expansion strategies for 2026, the company has now launched Bershka's e-commerce platform in Brazil. This digital launch has taken place in parallel with the opening of the young fashion chain's first physical store in the country, located in the Morumbi Shopping centre in the city of São Paulo, in southern Brazil.

With a retail area of over 1,000 square metres on a single floor, Bershka's new and first store in Brazil is located on the ground floor of the shopping centre's new wing. Its launch coincided with the inauguration of this latest extension to the Morumbi Shopping facilities. The shopping and leisure complex is operated by the Brazilian company Multiplan, which specialises in developing and managing shopping centres and currently has around 20 assets throughout Brazil, from Paraná to Rio de Janeiro, including this São Paulo centre.

“Known for its urban fashion, viral trend-inspired garments, and strong connection to music and digital culture,” Bershka arrives at Morumbi Shopping “bringing its young and contemporary style, present in dozens of countries around the world,” for the first time “to the Brazilian public,” highlighted the management of the Multiplan shopping centre regarding the chain and this opening. Multiplan also owns the Barra Shopping centre in Rio de Janeiro, which is tipped by media outlets like Bloomberg as the leading candidate to house Bershka's second store in Brazil, expected in the fourth quarter of the financial year.

Inditex's second largest chain

Launched in 1998 by Inditex as part of its ambitious commercial diversification strategy, Bershka is currently positioned as the Spanish company's leading young fashion chain and its second-largest commercial brand, behind only Zara. Its annual sales reached 3.29 billion euros (+12.15 percent) during the 2025 financial year. This increase in turnover was accompanied by a rise in pre-tax profit to 657 million euros (+19.89 percent) and a net reduction of its retail network by two stores, closing the 2025 financial year with 852 stores. Bershka ended the year as Inditex's second chain with the lowest profitability per square metre, at just 1.33 euros per square metre. This figure places it only above Pull&Bear (1.04 euros per square metre) and behind Zara—including Zara, Zara Home and Lefties—(1.76 euros per square metre) and the rest of the group's chains.

Regarding the Spanish company's presence in Brazil, which is now expanding under the free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur, Inditex had a total of 54 stores in the country at the close of the 2025 financial year. These points-of-sale were part of the retail network of only two of the eight chains in Inditex's portfolio, specifically Zara (45 stores) and Zara Home (9 stores).