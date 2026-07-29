Bershka prepares for US launch, debuting its new store concept in Spain

Madrid – Bershka, the Inditex group's (Inditex) leading youth fashion brand and its second-largest by turnover after Zara, continues to advance its sustained commitment to the physical channel. The brand has reopened its flagship store in the city of La Coruña in Spain. This point-of-sale is the most emblematic in its commercial network. The brand has debuted its latest store concept there while finalising its launch in the United States.

Located in the heart of the 'City of Glass', the store is situated in Plaza de Lugo. It is surrounded by other main Inditex chains such as Zara; Massimo Dutti; Stradivarius; Pull&Bear; and Zara Home. The store covers 710 square metres of retail space, spread across the ground and basement floors. The space has undergone a complete renovation, resulting in the design and implementation of the chain's latest store concept, developed exclusively for this location. This does not prevent Bershka from revealing the key elements of the new store model it is adopting. The youth fashion chain is applying this model to both new store openings and the refurbishment of key locations like this one in La Coruña. This store, consistent with Inditex's approach to its main points of sale in the city, serves as a testing ground. Here, strategies, proposals and innovations are tested before being scaled up globally.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

In this regard, beyond implementing solutions already introduced by the chain to enhance the customer shopping experience, such as self-service checkouts and a dedicated area for online order collection and returns, the focus this time is on the space itself. The aesthetic of the environment highlights the chain's firm commitment to the physical space, both as a sales channel and as a place to continue strengthening ties with its customer community.

“With this new space, Bershka reaffirms its vision of retail architecture as a tool capable of building identity, enriching the shopping experience and creating a closer connection between the brand and people,” emphasised the management of the youth fashion brand. This defence and enhancement of the physical channel has been carried out on this occasion through a “new concept” store, the design of which has been created “exclusively for this location”.

More encapsulated spaces with more sensory atmospheres

Moving from the general to the specific, and despite the unique singularity of this renovated Bershka store in La Coruña, it clearly demonstrates the decisive step the chain has taken. It is moving away from the large, open-plan display areas that previously dominated its stores. Instead, it is opting for much more encapsulated interiors, subdivided into different zones of more 'human' dimensions. These areas are in turn given a richer, more sensory atmosphere through both a dedicated product offering and the use of a careful selection of materials in their design and construction.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

This new trend in the spatial concepts of new Bershka stores is evident after the opening of its latest store in Sweden and now this one in La Coruña. The Plaza de Lugo flagship store features a space internally subdivided into different environments, creating what they describe as a 'fluid and intuitive' journey through the store's interior. This evolution looks beyond the spatial fluidity achieved in the previous store model, where different reference elements like stairs, display modules or checkout areas were used to articulate the space.

An extra layer of zoning has been added, for which modular elements are also being used. On one hand, these elements help to humanise the space and reduce it to 'manageable' scales. On the other, they ensure it remains permeable, even when a new concrete finish is used as the main material, as is the case in this La Coruña store. This coating, developed 'specifically for this project', is presented in the form of blocks with 'softly rounded' edges. This is a characteristic feature of a materiality complemented by stainless steel and wood pieces. It serves an interior where the staircase takes centre stage, covered by a continuous plane of translucent acrylate that acts as a visual connection between the store's two floors.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

“This feature naturally guides the journey and extends the experience to the lower floor,” noted Bershka. The brand also highlighted how “the new store concept is based on a single furniture system that, through the repetition of modules, organises the entire space in a flexible and coherent way.” “Designed with an industrial and modular logic,” they detailed, “this system can adapt to different configurations without losing its identity, becoming the common thread throughout the store.” Even the furniture elements, they pointed out, act less as a “functional element” and more as an “architectural piece that structures the store, defines each area and adds personality to the whole.” “The result is an environment that transforms the traditional experience of a large retail space into a more intimate and welcoming one,” they added. Furthermore, “the layout fosters a more natural relationship between the customer and the product, creating a sense of proximity that invites exploration of every corner of the store.”

Upcoming launch in the United States

The reopening of its La Coruña flagship store is part of a series of strategic activations that Inditex has planned for Bershka for 2026. For this financial year, as Inditex's chief executive officer, Óscar García Maceiras, announced in early December 2025, Bershka is scheduled to open its first two stores in the United States.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

Bershka store in Plaza de Lugo, La Coruña, Spain. Credits: Bershka.

In this regard, after closing the 2025 financial year as the group's second-largest chain by turnover, behind only Zara, with total annual sales of 3.29 billion euros (+12.15 percent year-over-year growth), the management of the Spanish fashion multinational confirmed in March these plans for the opening of the first Bershka stores in the United States as part of its main actions for 2026. According to its chief executive officer, these openings will take place “after an excellent online performance in the United States”. The first of the two planned openings, both in Miami, is scheduled to be inside the Aventura Mall shopping centre.