Bhilwara Suitings revamps strategy, to be known as BSL

Bhilwara Suitings will now be known as BSL. A blueprint has been made to improve each business segment. The company’s domestic suitings business is being strengthened with the help of an innovative marketing strategy. BSL is offering better quality in attractive packaging and has introduced tempting schemes for dealers and retailers. A new TVC has also been launched to woo consumers along with digital marketing and aggressive advertisements across India. The company's marketing structure has been revamped to corner a larger pie of the domestic suitings space.

BSL exports suitings and furnishing fabrics to more than 60 countries and is exploring new markets in Africa, Australia, Europe, USA, Canada and other Latin American countries. The company manufactures and sells furnishing fabrics to Swedish home furnishing giant Ikea.

As of now the domestic suitings market contributes 20 per cent while export suitings and export furnishings contribute 35 per cent and 25 per cent. However, BSL expects the furnishing business to grow more compared to the other verticals since the scope is huge.