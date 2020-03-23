Biba adds another in Delhi NCR

Women’s ethnic wear brand Biba has opened a new store at the DLF Avenue in Delhi NCR to launch its spring/ summer 2020 collection. This is the brand’s 34th store in the region. The store features a large selection of brightly colored ethnic wear displayed on natural, wooden structures placed about the space. With a marble floor and white interior, the store has a modern and simple design intended to showcase its colourful garments and accessories.

Biba’s spring/ summer 2020 collection features its ‘Tiers and Twirls’ range of flared kurtas and dresses with ruffles and whimsical prints. Other items include pastel colour kurta sets and bright cotton gowns. At the end of February, Biba opened its 26th store in Bengaluru in Nagarbhavi Vilage. The store stocks the brand’s full range of women’s ethnic wear and accessories. Other recent store openings by the brand include in New Delhi’s Ambience Mall in February.

Biba launched a multi-media campaign on International Women’s Day with the slogan “An equal world starts with you”. The campaign features videos of women doing various daily tasks at home and in the workplace and calls for men to help out and respect women equally.