BIRKENSTOCK brings comfort to a new location in Pune

After the success of their entry into Pune in 2021 with a store in Phoenix Market City, BIRKENSTOCK launches their second store at The Pavillion Mall

BIRKENSTOCK, the global German lifestyle brand with a heritage in iconic footwear is widening its reach in India by introducing their second store in the youthful and vibrant city of Pune at The Pavillion mall. The new store launch is followed by the overwhelming response BIRKENSTOCK received in 2021, when they launched their first outpost in the city in Phoenix Market City, Pune.

With a history that can be traced as far back as 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is known for its exceptional comfort and sophisticated footbed technology which is fused with the latest fashion trends. The brand's latest Mono-brand store will offer classic models and highlights from the latest Spring Summer 2022 collection and will soon house the Fall Winter 2022 collection. With presence in over 100+ countries across the globe, and key markets in north, south and west of India, this expansion will solidify Birkenstock’s presence in the Indian subcontinent.

Housed at the ground floor of one the most popular malls in Pune, the new BIRKENSTOCK store in the Pavillion Mall, perfectly encapsulates the essence of the brand with its effortless and contemporary style and timeless comfort. The new BIRKENSTOCK store offers a rewarding shopping experience for fashion-conscious and casual shoppers. The 89 sqm retail space offers a total of more than 200+ different models from Germany’s largest shoe manufacturer and the inventor of the footbed.

The new store is conveniently located in the buzzing mall, The Pavillion – a destination frequented by both locals and tourists. Housing a number of branded outlets, restaurants and experiential kiosks, the mall is the most dynamic and fashionable locality in Pune. Pune has a large population of students and youth and is also referred as the ‘Oxford of The East’ owing to the fact that the city houses some of the most prestigious universities in the state and is the quintessential destination for fashion lovers, students and trendsetters making it the perfect destination to spread the message and ideals of BIRKENSTOCK.

Apart from the timeless classics, such as Arizona, Madrid, Boston and Kyoto the product range also comprises the popular EVA, a water friendly collection, apt for the upcoming monsoons. The collection available is suitably tailored for Women, Men, and Kids, ensuring it will be a favorite premium lifestyle footwear destination for everyone. The product range is well-suited to the fashion and lifestyle needs of the large youth population of the city, helping them stay comfortable and stylish at prices consistent with its other stores internationally. The product offerings are catered to improve one’s quality and comfort fashion. BIRKENSTOCK is one of the top five global footwear brands in the world which stands for excellent comfort, high functionality and extraordinary quality.