Birkenstock expands its presence in Mumbai with the opening of three new stores across the city

BIRKENSTOCK, the iconic German lifestyle brand with a legacy of over 250 years in shoemaking craftsmanship, continues to expand its footprint in India with a focused investment in Mumbai. Reinforcing its presence in one of the country’s most style-conscious and dynamic markets, the brand announces the launch of three new stores—at Phoenix Palladium, Phoenix Marketcity, and Sky City Mall, Borivali — bringing its total retail presence in the city to eight stores.

Mumbai has consistently emerged as a high-potential market for BIRKENSTOCK, reflecting a growing consumer preference for high-quality, comfort-driven fashion. The city is also home to the brand’s first flagship store in India, which launched in 2024 and set the tone for a strong retail strategy in the country.

Sky City Mall. Credits: BIRKENSTOCK

The new stores reflect BIRKENSTOCK’s global retail identity – clean, contemporary, and rooted in craftsmanship. Each outlet offers an immersive experience featuring the latest Spring/Summer collection, including iconic styles like ARIZONA, BOSTON, GIZEH, and MADRID, alongside seasonal highlights and new material innovations. The store at Phoenix Palladium also features the brand’s most premium BIRKENSTOCK 1774 collection.

In addition to the three new locations, BIRKENSTOCK is also present in Mumbai at Linking Road, R City Mall, Nexus Seawoods Mall, Infiniti Mall, and the International Departures Terminal at T2. This expansive network positions the brand to meet growing demand while offering easier accessibility to loyalists and first-time customers alike.

“From launching our flagship store in Mumbai to now operating across eight locations in the city, the journey has been extraordinary,” said Vinay Bansal, Managing Director, BIRKENSTOCK India. “The momentum we’re seeing in Mumbai reflects both the brand’s universal appeal and the city’s evolving retail landscape. We’re excited to keep building on this foundation.”

Phoenix Mall Palladium Mumbai Store Interior. Credits: BIRKENSTOCK

As BIRKENSTOCK continues its retail expansion in India, Mumbai remains a key market – one that blends fashion influence, consumer awareness, and aspirational lifestyles, making it a strategically significant region for the brand.

The stores are located at: