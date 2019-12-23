Birkenstock, the popular German footwear brand enters India

German footwear brand Birkenstock has forayed in Indian market, starting with the sale of its popular sandals online before opening a store in the Delhi-NCR region early next year. Sale of the sandals, that are popular among shoppers globally, is live on the brand's India website where it also offers shoes and heels priced between Rs 2,009 and Rs 17,999. The collection offers footwear for men, women and children.

The traditional German brand will go live on other e-commerce marketplaces shortly. Currently, the brand is not sold in the local market via trade partners. The brand will also open a store at Delhi’s T-3 airport terminal next year.

Birkenstock, sold in 100 countries, has set up an India entity which will serve as a wholesaler and distributor of the brand to different retail store partners in India. The company will continue to import shoes from its manufacturing facilities in Germany. By expanding sales activities over the medium term, including in the form of partner-operated retail concepts and shop-in-shop concepts for retail partners in the premium segment, the company is underscoring its growth ambitions in the region.