Black Friday 2024: What lessons does it offer for the Christmas campaign?

After the intense Black Friday, a date that has evolved to become a key thermometer for measuring consumer confidence and a turning point in retail sales, companies are preparing for a crucial stage of evaluation and adjustment.

Historically associated with the transition from "red numbers" (losses) to "black numbers" (profits), this strategic event not only marks the official start of the Christmas season, but also serves to recalibrate strategies and maximize opportunities in the most important period of the year for commerce.

In this context, December is shaping up to be the last chance for many companies to turn around their deficits. Based on the results of Black Friday 2024, this analysis breaks down emerging trends in consumer behavior and assesses the strategies that are redefining the game at a key moment for the retail sector, with an eye toward a Christmas campaign that could be decisive in closing the year with positive results.

Fashion, global leader of Black Friday

The results show a mix of moderate growth in online sales and changes in consumer habits, leaving clear lessons for successfully facing the Christmas period.

According to a study by the American software company Salesforce, Online sales grew by +5% globally during Black Friday. However, the growth was marked by a reduction in average discounts, which fell by -3% globally, to an average of -27%. This adjustment in promotions reflects a change in the strategy of retailers, who are seeking to protect margins in a challenging economic environment. Among the most notable categories on Black Friday 2024, fashion was consolidated as the global leader in consumer preferences, with average discounts of -34 percent. The beauty and personal care sector also occupied a relevant place, especially in products such as makeup, which registered the highest discounts, reaching -39 percent. Meanwhile, technology maintained its prominence, being one of the preferred options, particularly among younger consumers, who value promotions in this key segment.

In this context, the online channel reaffirmed its importance, with 80 percent of global traffic generated from mobile devices and 69 percent of orders placed from them.

Online channel prominence

Consumers are taking advantage of the online channel, highlighting a clear preference for the convenience and accessibility offered by mobile devices. The fact that 80 percent of global traffic and 69 percent of orders are generated from mobile devices suggests that consumers are not only exploring options on the go, but have likely been comparing prices, researching products and filling their baskets in advance.

This is in line with an economic landscape that is putting pressure on budgets, pushing consumers to seek out the best deals. This behaviour reflects a shift towards more thoughtful purchasing decisions, with shoppers maximising the value of their money.

Furthermore, the importance of the online channel indicates that, in times of uncertainty, people prefer an efficient and transparent shopping experience, in which they can evaluate options before making a commitment, reducing the margin of error and prioritizing purchases that they feel are essential or strategic.

Marketplaces and omnichannel

Although marketplaces dominate both Black Friday and Christmas, consumer behaviour diversifies in the latter stage. 60% of buyers will opt for marketplaces, with Amazon remaining the undisputed leader, chosen by 85% of users.

At the same time, 58 percent of consumers will turn to brick-and-mortar stores and department stores, underlining the importance of the in-person channel in the Christmas experience. In addition, social media is gaining ground as a shopping platform, especially among women and younger people, with 12 percent of consumers using it as their primary means of purchasing Christmas gifts.

Looking ahead to Christmas: Increased budget and changing priorities

Looking ahead to the Christmas holidays, data shared by digital marketing agency Elogia projects an increase in spending on Christmas gifts, reaching an average of 243 euros per person, +11 percent more than in 2023. This increase underlines the emotional importance of these dates for consumers, who despite economic pressures, are willing to prioritize purchases related to celebration and the exchange of gifts, showing that the values ​​associated with the holiday – family, generosity or (dis)connection – are important motivating factors.

Women are the top spenders, with an average of 264 euros, compared to 221 euros for men. In addition, those over 55 years of age are the generational group with the greatest willingness to spend, with an average of 268 euros.

To capitalize on this valuable consumer, brands must prioritize campaigns that highlight the emotional value and quality of products, emphasizing their utility and durability as meaningful gifts for the family. This group appreciates both the in-store experience and online accessibility, so offering personalized attention at the point of sale and clear communication on digital platforms is essential.

Lessons learned from Black Friday for Christmas

Black Friday 2024 offers important lessons for brands, especially when it comes to discount strategies. Consumers are increasingly selective, demanding offers that truly represent added value rather than simple price reductions. This means that promotions must be more authentic, meaningful or associated with additional benefits, such as exclusivity, quality or sustainability.

Additionally, shoppers are showing signs of fatigue with aggressive campaigns and email inboxes flooded with generic messages , underscoring the need to innovate in the ways these promotions are communicated. Brands that rely on creative strategies, such as engaging visual content, authentic storytelling and precise segmentation, are the ones that succeed in capturing the attention of an increasingly demanding and information-saturated consumer. This approach not only improves brand perception, but also helps protect margins in a competitive environment.

The omnichannel experience is consolidated as a key element: physical stores and marketplaces must work in a complementary way to offer consumers a fluid transition between both environments.

Finally, personalization remains key. Integrating tools such as artificial intelligence and marketing strategies tailored to individual customer needs is essential to capture their attention and build trust in a competitive market.

Resumen Black Friday 2024 showed fashion as the leading category, with online sales growth despite reduced discounts, indicating shifting consumer behavior.

The online channel's prominence, especially mobile, highlights consumers' preference for convenience and price comparison, demanding thoughtful purchasing.

Christmas spending is projected to increase, emphasizing the emotional value of gifting; brands need omnichannel strategies, personalization, and meaningful promotions to succeed.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES, translated and edited to English.