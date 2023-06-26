Blackpink to open a pop-up in London

South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink is opening a pop-up experience in London to give fans access to a limited-edition merchandise collection.

The pop-up will run from June 29 to July 1 at 1 Marylebone Road, presented by American Express, and will see Japanese graphic artist Verdy serving as artistic director.

The three-day event, produced by Bravado, Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company, will showcase an exclusive Blackpink limited-edition merchandise collection designed by Verdy, including premium T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and accessories.

Verdy has created the exclusive capsule collection to coincide with upcoming global activations where he creates a world that merges his distinct artistic touch with Blackpink’s trendsetting aesthetic.

As the pop-up is in association with American Express, its card members and one guest will have exclusive access to the experience one hour before opening. There will also be two items of merchandise, a Verdy-designed black hoodie and sweatpants that will be available exclusively for cardmembers. In addition, American Express cardmembers will have access to a dedicated checkout lane open throughout the operating hours and receive a special sticker to customise their tote bag.