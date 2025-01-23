Bloom Perfumery triples Covent Garden presence

London independent perfume retailer Bloom Perfumery has relocated within Covent Garden, opening a larger store within The Yards due to the brand’s “significant growth and popularity”.

Bloom Perfumery has relocated from Langley Court to 4 Slingsby Place, tripling the size of its previous store to accommodate "the influx of visitors the store receives," as well as the brand’s growing collection of fragrances.

The retailer stocks over 60 brands and more than 1,000 perfumes, including independent, exclusive, and niche fragrances, with 80 percent of its brands being exclusive to the perfumery in the UK.

Bloom Perfumery store at The Yards, Covent Garden in London Credits: The Yards, Covent Garden in London

On the upsizing, a spokesperson from Bloom Perfumery said in a statement: “Having outgrown our Langley Court space, it was necessary that we found an established location in Covent Garden to accommodate our growth in demand and evolving brand.

“Situated amongst a curated line-up of first-rate global and UK names in fashion and beauty, The Yards’ 4 Slingsby Place was the ideal next step for Bloom Perfumery where we could continue to flourish, allowing us to stock up to 100 carefully chosen brands.”

Bloom Perfumery has called Covent Garden home for more than a decade and chose The Yard for its relocation to sit alongside retailers, including Space NK, The White Company, Lululemon, and Reiss.

On behalf of the Mercers’ Company, Jamie Thipthorpe, asset management director at CBRE added: “Bloom Perfumery’s selection of The Yards to facilitate the next stage of the brand’s expansion speaks to the confidence that retailers have in the destination. Popular amongst locals and visitors alike, Bloom Perfumery’s unique offering and personalised experience introduces an additional reason to visit The Yards.”