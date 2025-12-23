Bloomberg: Saks Global faces potential Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing

Saks Global, the parent company of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US. This move is being considered a last resort amid growing financial difficulties, according to reports from Reuters and Bloomberg News.

The potential filing comes as the company grapples with high debt and lower-than-expected sales. The business, which unites several iconic luxury brands following a series of acquisitions, is also navigating a climate of cautious consumer spending on non-essential goods.

Critical deadline weighs on cash flow

According to Reuters, Saks Global must make an interest payment of over 100 million dollars by the end of the month. This threshold is putting a strain on its cash flow. The company is exploring various options to strengthen its liquidity, ranging from emergency loans to asset sales. Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy remains a “last resort” if no viable solution emerges.

A spokesperson stated: “We are exploring all possible avenues to ensure a strong and stable future for Saks Global.”

Confidential discussions have also been initiated with certain lenders regarding a potential debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan. This would allow operations to continue during a court-supervised restructuring.

Ambitious strategy put to the test

Saks Global was formed to bring together several luxury retail brands, including Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, to create a major player in the US luxury retail market. The integration of the different entities and the burden of debt have weighed on its financial performance.

The company had previously considered selling a minority stake in Bergdorf Goodman to reduce its debt, without successfully restoring a sustainable balance.

Luxury consumption under pressure

Reuters highlights that the US macroeconomic environment is complicating the recovery. Persistent inflation and an uncertain job market have limited spending on non-essential goods. This directly affects the luxury segment where Saks Global is positioned.

Stakes for partners and suppliers

Beyond the figures, the prospect of bankruptcy proceedings is a concern for Saks Fifth Avenue's suppliers and partners. According to experts cited by RetailDive, a Chapter 11 restructuring could disrupt payment terms and contractual commitments. While a well-managed process can offer an opportunity for renewal, it also carries risks for the American luxury ecosystem.

Decision pending

The decision to file for Chapter 11 has not yet been made. The company continues to explore alternative refinancing solutions. If initiated, this procedure would represent a major turning point for one of the flagships of American luxury. This comes amid a backdrop of cautious consumer spending and increased online competition.