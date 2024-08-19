Bloomingdale’s to host ‘From Italy, With Love’ retail event

American department store chain Bloomingdale’s will host a two-month-long retail event bringing “the best of Italy to the US” kicking off with New York Fashion Week in September.

The ‘From Italy, With Love’ event will start on September 5 within the retailer’s 59th Street flagship in New York and will immerse shoppers in Italian fashion, design, cuisine and culture, featuring more than 300 exclusive products from over 150 partners, and introducing 30 new brands.

The retail showcase will be in-store and online and will feature a curated collection of limited-edition collaborations across apparel, fine jewellery, accessories, beauty, and home.

For fashion, Bloomingdale’s will have exclusive pieces from Max Mara, Ferragamo, and Valentino, as well as a one-of-a-kind dress designed by Giambattista Valli, inspired by his love of travel. In addition, Bloomingdale's will sell ready-to-wear by La DoubleJ, Fendi, and Etro for the first time.

There will also be menswear from Canali, Corneliani, Armani, Tod's, Ferragamo, and Peserico, while Isaia will launch with a bespoke made-to-measure service as a part of the Italian Master Tailor event and Bloomingdale's private label, The Men's Store, will introduce exclusive Italian leather accessories and tailored suits crafted with luxury Italian fabrics.

In fine jewellery, the department store will spotlight jewels from brands such as Crivelli, Marco Bicego, Ippolita, and Roberto Coin, as well as a showstopping 52-carat collection designed by Alberto Milani featuring a necklace, bracelet, ring, and earrings.

In addition, Bloomingdale’s adds that they will showcase exclusive collaborations, including AC Milano x Off White, Rag & Bone x Lucali, Dave's New York x Roy Rogers, and Kartell x Missoni. There will also be ten new brands, including Gallia Knitwear, Joshua Sanders, Il Bisonte, Artico, The Andamane, Vibi Venezia, and Paris Texas featured.

Frank Berman, chief marketing officer at Bloomingdale's, said in a statement: "It's truly remarkable to see From Italy, With Love come to life following such extensive planning and strategic collaboration across the organisation.

"The campaign serves as a unique opportunity to unite iconic brands, tastemakers, and partners, creating a celebration of culture, design, and style. Customers will immerse themselves in the rich offerings of Italy through exclusive products, exciting events, and interactive activations, offering an experience like no other."