Boohoo signs up to Pakistan Accord

Giant fast fashion retailers, despite the controversies surrounding their production practices in distant regions, maintain a vested interest in these areas. Boohoo this week garnered attention for joining the Pakistan Accord, a factory safety initiative initiated by the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry.

Boohoo, previously criticised for allegedly abandoning suppliers in Leicester in favour of Pakistani factories, recently became the 77th brand to endorse this agreement. The initiative, now in its ninth month since the signing process commenced in January, still sees some significant apparel and textile brands, along with retailers sourcing from Pakistan, displaying reluctance in committing to the program. The accord establishes a new workplace safety framework in Pakistan, initially for a three-year period.

A spokesperson from Boohoo Group confirmed their commitment to the Pakistan Accord to Textile News, emphasising their dedication to enhancing work practices and the safety and well-being of their suppliers' garment workers.

The Pakistan Accord covers all Cut-Make-Trim (CMT) facilities, namely Ready-Made Garments (RMG), home textile, fabric, and knit accessories suppliers, producing products for Accord signatory companies.

Additionally, fabric mills in Pakistan that are within the supply chains of the signatories are covered.