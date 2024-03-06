Borsalino opens debut UK flagship

Italian luxury hat manufacturer Borsalino has opened its first London boutique at Burlington Arcade in London.

The retail debut is part of the brand’s expansion plan, focusing on major European capital cities. The store is located at the Piccadilly end of the Burlington Arcade and spans 430 square feet over two floors, housing the brand’s latest men’s and women’s collections of hats, caps, and accessories.

Created by architect Nicola Quadri for Borsalino, the store concept mirrors that of Borsalino’s recent Italian boutique openings in Via della Spiga, Milan and in the resort of Forte dei Marmi.

Borsalino Burlington Arcade flagship in London Credits: Borsalino

Mauro Baglietto, managing director for Borsalino, said in a statement: “We are very proud of this new boutique opening in London, a multicultural city, rich in history and energy. For our first boutique in this City, we chose Burlington Arcade, a location of great charm, as it had inspired Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, where Borsalino has been present with a retail boutique since 1883.

“This opening in London kicks off a retail development plan that will involve main European capital cities, aimed at further consolidating the international presence of the Brand.”