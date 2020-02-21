Brands record brisk winter sales this year

Aided by the chilly weather, winter wear sales have jumped 15 to 20 per cent in north India. Winter apparel is driving sales in north India from December, a welcome change from subdued consumer sentiments that prevailed earlier in 2019. Sportswear brand Puma witnessed 40 per cent growth in sales of jackets and sweatshirts. Over the last two weekends, Big Bazaar was able to sell at retail prices while last winter it had begun discounting at around this time. Hence the company is seeing better margins on a like-to-like basis. For Aero Club, the last fortnight saw a 15 to 20 per cent jump in sales compared to the previous winter season. Winter accounts for 65 percent of Aero Club’s sales. With increased demand for winter wear, 1-India Family Mart is running out of stock and is sourcing jackets from other neighboring cities. Not just brick and mortar stores, e-commerce players such as Myntra have also witnessed a sale of over four lakh jackets in just three days.

An intense cold wave gripped parts of north India. Shoppers are rushing to buy warm apparel and winter footwear. The improved sales are helping retailers tide over what has otherwise been a slow period as consumer sentiment and spending remained weak through much of the year.