BRC launches toolkit to increase cyber resilience for retailers

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has partnered up with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to develop the ‘Cyber Resilience Toolkit for Retail’.

The toolkit is a guide which calls attention to threats faced by retailers, key questions to consider when developing cyber resilience strategies, and guidance on the types of protection retailers should carry out. It was created for non-cyber experts including board members, senior management, and start-up businesses.

Dr Ian Levy, technical director of the NCSC, said in a statement: “We want to keep shoppers’ data, identity and privacy safe, and to ensure that the retail sector is well equipped to face the cyber challenges associated with an ever-more digital world.

“The new BRC toolkit has been written in a way that is clear and concise so that it can be understood by retailers and those with a cyber specialism. I urge all key-decision makers in the industry to familiarise themselves with the toolkit and act on it.”

Retail has one of the most advanced digital offerings of any industry, making it one of the most targeted sectors. Retailers spent 186 million pounds in the past year on deploying cutting-edge systems to protect customers and prevent privacy breaches, according to the BRC.

In May 2020, online sales counted for 32.8 percent of all retail sales, compared to 18.8 percent in 2019. Supply chain processes are increasingly being digitised and automated: from e-commerce, cloud systems and shift patterns to payroll and procurement. The BRC said it is crucial that these security protocols are met to combat cyber threats.

Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of the BRC, added: “In recent months, the use of technology in the retail industry has evolved as retailers adapt to new consumer habits and the challenges of the pandemic.

“This toolkit, developed with the input of the NCSC, will ensure all retailers, no matter their size or level of cyber expertise, are well-equipped to face the challenge of cybersecurity. Furthermore, consumers must also play their part, and more must be done to educate the public on basic cyber hygiene so that they are able to browse and shop safely.”