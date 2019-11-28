Bridal Asia launches pop-up store in New Delhi

Bridal fashion event Bridal Asia has launched a pop-up store at The Kila luxury fashion mall in Mehrauli, New Delhi. The Bridal Asia Atelier will run until February 2020, just before its 2020 exhibition in Mumbai. The pop-up features a range of luxury brands including Curio Cottage, Niharika Kamani, Nazm-e-itrh, Nadine Dhody, Akanksha Gajria, and Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. The curated selection is designed to make up a one-stop-shop for wedding fashion for brides, bridesmaids, and guests alike, Bridal Asia shared in a blog post.

Following the pop-up, Bridal Asia will hold its 2020 wedding exhibition. The business-to-customer event will take place from February 28 to 29 at the SVP Stadium in Worli, Mumbai and will bring together bridal themed brands from across India ranging from fashion to events management to décor. The event will hold its 2020 New Delhi edition from March 14 to 15. The Delhi edition will focus on summer wedding fashion and destination weddings.