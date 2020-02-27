British brand Fred Perry opens maiden store in Delhi

British heritage brand Fred Perry has entered India with a store in New Delhi. The brand has always been synonymous with timeless heritage and iconic collaborations. The brand has long been recognized and embraced by the discerning Indian. Building on the brand’s continued global expansion, the store in India extends Fred Perry’s efforts to strengthen its presence in Asia and continues to deliver retail experiences that embody Fred Perry’s world of culture, lifestyle, and philosophy to consumers around the globe. Fred Perry is one of the largest brands of both sportswear and casualwear worldwide. Fred Perry once was the shirt of choice of several distinctive groups of teenagers throughout the ’60s and ’70s. The Fred Perry laurel logo (usually found on the left chest of the polo shirts) has remained an important staple in the style of today’s generation. Especially popular in the indie subculture, the signature fit of the Fred Perry shirt has proven to bridge the gaps of diverse demographics.

Fred Perry has been brought to India by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail. This is one of India’s largest fashion retailers with over 11,000 points of sale, which include close to 2,500 exclusive brand outlets in over 700 cities and towns.