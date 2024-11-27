British consumers will shop elsewhere if a retailer charges for returns

New research commissioned by UserTesting has found that the rise in brands and retailers charging for returns is driving consumers elsewhere.

Four in five consumers stated in the survey that they would shop elsewhere if a retailer began charging for returns, with 63 percent of Brits adding that they would also be more likely to shop in a physical store than online if a retailer added return charges.

The study also reveals that almost half of shoppers (44 percent) believe these return charges are being implemented primarily for retailers “to boost their profits,” while 73 percent say they consider online return charges as an example of poor customer experience, and 54 percent add that the expense has made online shopping “less appealing”.

Commenting on the results, Jo Hagan, senior solutions consultant, EMEA, at UserTesting, said in a statement: “There’s no doubt the rise in retailers charging customers to return items is delivering an incredibly negative perception towards these brands. In an incredibly difficult economic period, shoppers are looking for any reason to take their custom elsewhere.

“For brands, while they may have the best intentions in introducing these costs, such as reducing fast fashion and over ordering, it's clear this view has not trickled down to consumers. Implementing clear communications as to why return charges have been implemented, while also delivering an excellent customer experience can help make sure customers understand these changes and don’t shop elsewhere.”