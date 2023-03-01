British retailer End. opens first international store

Luxury British retailer End., which has been expanding its physical retail footprint across the UK with recent openings in Manchester, Newcastle and Glasgow, has unveiled its first international store in Milan.

End. Milano, located at Via Mercanti 21 in the “cultural heart of Milan” is described by the brand as its most ambitious concept to date, featuring three storeys of premium retail space, including a dedicated sneaker zone, an extensive lifestyle offering, as well as men’s and women’s apparel.

Image: End. Milano

Commenting on the opening, Parker Gundersen, chief executive at End., said in a statement: “Creating inspiring retail concepts is a key element of our strategy at End. and I’m so pleased with how well this project has come together in Milan.

“It’s a beautiful space located right in the heart of the city, and we feel proud and privileged to have a space like this to welcome our existing community as well as new customers getting to know End. for the first time.”

The basement and ground floors offer menswear labels and a dedicated sneaker zone. The ground floor also showcases End.’s lifestyle offering, including skincare products, fragrances, cosmetics, homeware and publications. While the top floor, which has a triple-height atrium and a view of the Duomo di Milano, is dedicated to womenswear.

Image: End. Milano

Image: End. Milano

Image: End. Milano

Image: End. Milano

Image: End. Milano