British retailers call for hiring Ukraine refugees

Some of the UK’s biggest fashion businesses are lobbying to hire Ukrainian refugees.

Major retailers including Asos, M&S and lush are hoping to ease restrictions for hiring non-citizens to support the humanitarian crisis ahead of an influx of refugees.

The BBC reported the initiative is being led by British entrepreneur Emma Sinclair, the chief executive of Enterprise Alumni. She said it had quickly gained ground in a short space of time.

More than 45 businesses are thought to have asked the government to make it easier for Ukrainian refugees to come to the UK and find work.

M&S told the BBC it was “absolutely committed” to the humanitarian cause in Ukraine as it confirmed its involvement. Asos said it aimed to hire a “double digit” number of refugees in tech engineering roles based in the UK due to Ukraine’s “strong skill set in this area”.