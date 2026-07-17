Brochu Walker opens first-ever flagship store in Seoul, South Korea

Los Angeles-based Brochu Walker has opened its first-ever international flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, as part of its global retail strategy.

Located at Apgujeong-ro 42-gil 26, Gangnam-gu, the 7,152.2-square-foot flagship store spans five levels, with two levels dedicated to retail and a VIP private suite. Known for its “quiet luxury” aesthetic, the maison was designed by Seoul-based Blurker Design Studio together with Karine Dubner, CEO and chief creative officer.

Brochu Walker Maison Flagship Seoul, South Korea. Facade Featuring Custom Stucco Treatment. Credits: Photo by Yoon Taehoon

Mixing the easy spirit of California with Korean heritage, the maison concept was inspired by pre-Joseon lacquerware traditions and features materials such as traditional Hanji paper, natural oak, Italian marble, quartz, and red lacquered mirrors and doors.

Dubner also commissioned two Korean artists to create pieces for the flagship: Ko Somi of KOSOMI Studio, who created a chandelier combining cashmere with Hanji and wrapped the VIP fitting room in the same paper, and ceramicist Myungjin Lee, whose hand-coiled column sculpture anchors the VIP Suite.

Cha Joo Young at the Brochu Walker Maison Flagship, Seoul, South Korea. Credits: Photo by Hwang Jiho

“Maison Seoul represents years of dreaming, designing, and thoughtful collaboration. Walking through the finished space fills me with an incredible sense of pride,” said Dubner on the maison opening in a press release. “It captures everything we believe Brochu Walker should be. Quiet, beautiful, intentional, and deeply personal. To see it embraced so warmly by the Korean community has been truly humbling, and I am profoundly grateful for the welcome we've received.”

In honor of the occasion, Brochu Walk hosted a VIP opening reception on July 15, ahead of its official opening on July 18 (local time), with Brochu Walker’s first Korean ambassador and award-winning actress Cha Joo Young and Danny Koo, Korean American violinist in attendance along with the CEO and other guests. Guests were given a custom cashmere Heritage Bear, a nod to the California Bear Flag, dressed in a wearable Brochu Walker scarf, in a special keepsake box modeled after the Seoul flagship store.

Brochu Walker Maison Flagship Seoul, South Korea. VIP Suite Custom Rock Hand-Selected from Local Quarry. Credits: Photo by Yoon Taehoon

The opening of Brochu Walker’s flagship comes ahead of additional store openings planned for later this year, including locations in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.