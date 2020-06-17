Brunello Cucinelli opens new London flagship

Luxury Italian fashion brand Brunello Cucinelli has opened its new flagship boutique on London’s New Bond Street.

The new store, which will offer its menswear, womenswear and accessories, alongside a new tailor-made suit service, will join its other London boutique on Sloane Street.

Located at 135-137 New Bond Street, the Italian brand has renovated the marble-fronted, Portland-stone building which used to house the Grosvenor Gallery, one of the most important art galleries of the Victorian era that was even name-checked by Oscar Wilde in The Portrait of Dorian Gray.

The new-look retail store is highlighted by the noble facade, two large windows, and an entrance framed by columns that welcome shoppers, and spans across two floors that features traditional furniture and materials in natural colours that have been designed to characterise the concept of the brand - with natural stone, chestnut wood and soft plastered walls matched with the contemporary feel of metal.

The ground floor is devoted to menswear, with cashmere knitwear alongside a “wide selection” of the men's collection, from casual to formal, as well as an area dedicated to Sartoria Solomeo, where tailor-made suits can be made upon request.

The first floor, accessed via a large natural stone staircase, features ready-to-wear womenswear, footwear, bags and accessories, displayed in "airy and light-filled spaces”, arranged around a cafe inspired by the Italian kitchen.

Image: courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli