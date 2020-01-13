BSL looks strengthen presence beyond India

Homegrown fabric maker BSL is looking to strengthen its export network by entering new markets. BSL, formerly known as Bhilwara Synthetics, has been a major player in the export market, especially for suitings in West Asia, Latin America and Europe, among others. Currently, suiting exports account for 40 per cent of BSL’s revenue while domestic operations account for 20 per cent. BSL focused on the export verticals and is now looking at the domestic business for a balanced portfolio. It expects a two- or three-fold growth in turnover from Indian operations over two years.

In retail, BSL aims to be present in 6,000 multi-brand outlets over the next six years. As of now there are some 1,500 outlets. A blueprint has been made to improve each business segment. The company’s domestic suitings business is being strengthened with the help of an innovative marketing strategy. BSL is offering better quality in attractive packaging and has introduced tempting schemes for dealers and retailers. A new TVC has also been launched to woo consumers along with digital marketing and aggressive advertisements across India. The company's marketing structure has been revamped to corner a larger pie of the domestic suitings space. The company currently produces over 18 million meters of fabric a year including furnishing fabrics.