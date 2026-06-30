Byan chooses London for its first international store

Spanish womenswear brand Byan is advancing its international expansion plan, opening its first permanent store in London this coming October. According to an exclusive report by British publication Drapers, the store will be located on King's Road in the exclusive neighbourhood of Chelsea. It will span over 75 square metres across two floors and will open with the autumn/winter 2026 collection.

Beyond its retail function, the new Chelsea store is designed as a space to strengthen the brand's community ties. Byan will host workshops, installations and exclusive events to offer a more intimate experience for its British customers and solidify its market position. The company has not ruled out opening another store in a major fashion capital before the end of 2026, as part of its evolving international expansion plan.

Byan's arrival on one of the British capital's most iconic shopping streets comes just six months after the brand tested the market with a three-month pop-up store on Henrietta Street in Covent Garden. The pop-up opened in November 2025 and served as a prelude to establishing a permanent presence in the UK.

Founded and led by Andrea Moragues, Byan now exceeds three million euros in turnover. The brand has built an international presence supported by a network of key department stores and distributors. Currently, the brand's collections are available at Liberty in London; Le Bon Marché in Paris; El Corte Inglés in Madrid and Lisbon; Bongénie in Switzerland; and Falabella in Chile and Peru.

The King's Road opening marks a new milestone in the company's commercial development, as it continues to strengthen its direct retail channel. After years of growth through multi-brand retail, Byan opened its first permanent store in 2024 on Claudio Coello street in Madrid. The move into London confirms the brand's commitment to a direct-to-consumer strategy in key international markets.

This move is part of the company's growth plan for 2026. In this financial year, it expects international sales to surpass domestic sales in Spain for the first time. Online, international business already accounts for nearly 60 percent of digital turnover, with the US, UK and Italy as its main markets.