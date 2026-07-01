Byan to open debut UK store in October

Spanish womenswear brand Byan, founded by former interior architect Andrea Moragues in 2018, has confirmed it will open its debut London flagship store on the King’s Road in Chelsea in October.

The 807 square foot flagship store will span two floors and will launch with the brand’s autumn/winter 2026 collection.

The move to open a permanent store in the UK follows a successful three-month pop-up in Covent Garden that opened in November 2025, and is described by the brand as an “exciting milestone” in its UK expansion plans.

Andrea Moragues, founder and chief executive of Byan, said in a statement: “Opening our first permanent London store marks an exciting new chapter in Byan’s UK journey. King’s Road is celebrated for its rich fashion heritage and vibrant creative community, making it the perfect home for our brand.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers into a space that not only showcases our collections but also brings the world of Byan to life. From interactive workshops and installations to exclusive in-store events, we want to create experiences that give our community a deeper connection to the brand and everything we stand for.”

Byan SS26 campaign Credits: Byan

Byan draws inspiration from Moragues' travels and passion for design and has become known for its “timeless designs and exceptional Spanish craftsmanship,” as well as the fact that every collection is designed and manufactured in Spain, where the brand works closely with local artisans to produce limited-edition, small-batch collections, championing its “made-to-last philosophy”.

The London store will add to its flagship store in Madrid. The brand is also stocked in department store Liberty in the UK and El Corte Inglés in Spain, as well as several independent retailers in Europe, including FV Concept in Lisbon, Tela in Barcelona, and La Cooperativa in Italy.