C&A to focus on cities for European store openings

Affordable fashion retailer C&A is setting its sights on key European cities as part of its ongoing retail expansion strategy. The Dutch retail giant aims to add 100 stores to its portfolio over the next three years, strategically locating physical outlets in areas where its customer base resides.

"Over the past three years, we've been diligently future-proofing our portfolio: updating, scaling, and relocating, all with a singular objective—to be precisely where our customers desire us to be," stated Flavia Ballve, external communications representative for Southern Europe at C&A, in an interview with Italian news outlet Pambianco.

The chain's primary emphasis will be on enhancing the in-store shopping experience, broadening its fashion offerings, and introducing amenities such as lounge areas, click & collect stations, hybrid checkouts, and other in-store ordering services.

C&A has also articulated its ambition for e-commerce, aiming for a fully omnichannel approach where the shopping experience, whether online or offline, is seamlessly integrated for customers.

"We've conducted a consumer survey encompassing 14,000 individuals across Europe, both customers and non-customers, enabling us to discern the desires of our target audience: convenience and quality are appreciated, but there's a clear demand for more stylish designs," added Ballve.