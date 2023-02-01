Canada Goose launches re-commerce platform in the US

Luxury outerwear and apparel brand Canada Goose, which last month launched rental with Selfridges, has launched its own re-commerce platform to allow consumers to shop and trade in pre-loved styles.

Toronto-based Canada Goose is launching its ‘Generations’ re-commerce platform initially in the US, with plans to expand into Canada later this year, ahead of a global rollout.

The platform, powered by Trove, the industry leader in branded resale, will allow consumers to trade in their Canada Goose outerwear and apparel, in exchange for a gift card, which can be used online and in stores across the US.

‘Generations’ will also have an assortment of “renowned styles” to shop, including heritage pieces and limited-edition items, such as vintage pieces from the brand’s 65-year archive.

“Canada Goose Generations is our purpose in action – a tangible and meaningful way to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm,” said Carrie Baker, president of Canada Goose in a statement. “We build products that last a lifetime and each one has a story to tell. Generations extends their collective tale while minimising their environmental impact.”