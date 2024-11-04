Canada Goose opening experiential pop-up in Selfridges

Canada Goose is opening an experiential pop-up store within department store Selfridges in London to support Polar Bears International, a longstanding partner for the Canadian outerwear and performance brand.

The Arctic Lab pop-up, opening on November 4, will be located within Selfridges menswear atrium and will focus on Canada Goose’s work with Polar Bears International, the only conservation organisation dedicated solely to conserving polar bears and the sea ice they live on.

Drawing inspiration from the architecture of Polar Bears International’s Arctic research centres and brought to life in Canada Goose’s iconic ‘PBI Blue,’ The Arctic Lab will celebrate Canada Goose’s innovation, performance and technology with immersive video content dedicated to amplifying the work of Polar Bears International, including tracking polar bears in the wild, a live Polar Bear Cam and visual overviews of PBI’s research and mission.

In addition, the experiential pop-up store will showcase Canada Goose’s luxury, high-performance, Arctic-or-urban-ready outerwear, with a spotlight on its PBI Collection: the PBI Chilliwack Bomber and PBI Expedition Parka. The proceeds from each sale of Canada Goose’s PBI collection go directly to the organisation to help support their work in addressing both short- and long-term threats to polar bears, including the biggest threat of all, climate change.

Shoppers will also be able to customise pieces purchased from the store on-site, including adding the PBI logo, the coordinates of the organisation’s base in Churchill, known as the ‘Polar Bear Capital of the World,’ or the coordinates of Canada Goose’s London store location on Regent Street. Customers will also be able to donate to PBI via a digital donation site.

Canada Goose’s The Arctic Lab concept store will be open for two weeks from November 4 at Selfridges, Oxford Street.