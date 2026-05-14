Canada’s new luxury retail development in Vancouver to open on May 28

Oakridge Park, the mixed-use development from QuadReal Property Group and Westbank Corp in Vancouver, Canada, will officially open its luxury line-up of retailers on May 28, including Chanel, Ferragamo, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Versace.

The development, which spans more than five million square feet, has been designed to encompass every aspect of people's lives, including residential, office space, and 650,000 square feet of retail, featuring over 100 global and local brands, alongside a 51,000 square foot Time Out Market Vancouver.

The opening phase of the downtown Vancouver development will be the retail district, offering premium brands across apparel, beauty, home decor, jewellery and watches as well as lifestyle and wellness, designed to set “a new standard in Vancouver’s luxury retail scene”.

Vancouver to get new luxury retail destination on May 28

Rending of Oakridge Park Credits: Oakridge Park

For the Oakridge Park retail launch, the luxury fashion and leather goods line-up will include Chanel, Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli, Boss, Christian Louboutin, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Harry Rosen, Loewe, Longchamp, Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, Max Mara, Miu Miu, Moncler, Prada, Thom Browne, Versace and Valentino.

They will sit alongside contemporary and premium brands, including Acne Studios, Canada Goose, Aritzia, Browns Shoes, Lululemon, Maje, Sandro, Sisley Paris, Veronica Beard and Weekend Max Mara, as well as beauty emporium Sephora.

There will also be several jewellery and watches brands, including Bvlgari, Chaumet, Chow Tai Fook, David Yurman, Leah Alexandra, Rolex, Swarovski, Tag Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and Tudor.

The second phase of the retail scheme will add 200,000 square feet of retail space for more than 40 luxury and dining retailers.

Chrystal Burns, executive vice president of Canadian retail experience at QuadReal Property Group, said in a statement: “The official opening of Oakridge Park marks a significant milestone in bringing our long-term vision for this destination to life.

“We set out to create more than a retail centre; we wanted to build a place where world-class shopping, dining, culture and community come together. With an exceptional collection of global brands and the debut of Time Out Market Vancouver, Oakridge Park delivers an unparalleled destination for residents, visitors and the community. The development reflects the energy of the city, complementing Vancouver’s vibrant culture while shaping the future of retail and lifestyle experiences in the region.”

Vancouver attracts luxury retail brands to Oakridge Park development

Rendering of Oakridge Park Credits: Oakridge Park

As one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, Vancouver has become a key destination for global investment and tourism. With a population exceeding 2.6 million in the metropolitan area, Vancouver has become a target for luxury retail brands. Oakridge Park also sits on the doorstep of some of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in Canada, with more than 20 percent of households having incomes well above the city’s average, with 16 percent of residents in the top 10 percent of Canadian incomes, according to QuadReal.

Burns added: “Oakridge Park is poised to redefine Vancouver’s luxury retail landscape. As the city continues to attract global attention, this new development offers an unparalleled shopping experience that perfectly complements Vancouver’s vibrant culture. The centre is set to become the focal point of the city’s evolution, meeting the needs of consumers, travellers and the community."

To enhance the retailing experience, Oakridge Park will also feature a dining marketplace with Timeout, a luxury champagne bar concept, and six indoor and outdoor live-music venues. There will also be a nine-acre public park, a community centre, a daycare and a public library.

Remco Daal, chief operating officer at QuadReal, said: “We’re proud to own and manage a development of this size, but it’s not just the scale that’s impressive. Since the beginning, our team has focused on creating a space that brings people together through lifestyle, culture, and a real sense of community.”

QuadReal is ranked among the world’s top 20 real estate investors and currently manages around 98.5 billion Canadian dollars in assets under management (AUM) across developments and investments in Canada, the US, the UK, Europe, and Australia.