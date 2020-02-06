Cantabil continues growth trajectory, plans to increase retail footprint

For the last few years, Cantabil has been registering a 30 percent CAGR. Cantabil is one of the leading brands in the Indian apparel industry. Initially, Cantabil stores showcased other brands’ products, but gradually it switched to its own manufactured products. The company’s manufacturing unit in Haryana produces around one lakh pieces a month. The range of products includes men’s casual wear, party wear, club wear, women’s casual and ethnic wear and children’s casual wear. Cantabil makes 30 percent of the apparel range, while 70 percent is outsourced from third party manufacturing units. It sources fabric from Indian mills and some of the fabrics and garment accessories are also sourced from China.

At present, Cantabil has 290 stores across 16 states in the country. The company now plans to expand the network to 400 outlets by 2020. The company has designed and further aligned its marketing strategy to achieve sustainable growth. Cantabil has started focusing on social media marketing to engage with customers via Instagram and Facebook. It is also in the process of adopting a complete ERP solution and an omnichannel technology that will help increase its business in both the online and offline space.