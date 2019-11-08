Cantabil launches trendy A/W’19 collection

Cantabil Retail, a focused apparel brand engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding and retailing of apparels launched its Autumn/Winter ’19 collection. The kids wear range is inspired by a bright and colorful theme and is comfortable, easy to wear and wash. The range offers T-shirts, shirts, jeans, trousers, jackets, sweaters, sweatshirts, tops, dresses, capris, jeggings, tees for boys and animal prints, Schiffli embroidery, minimal floral prints and lurex checks for girls.

The women’s collection features stripes, prints, flannel checks, knitted & corduroy bottom and dresses. The color palette is bold including bottle green, red, mustard teal, rust, dusty pink and black. Men’s collection comprises of over-dyed and tinted jeans and casual checks saturated in winter colors. The collection also offers a wide range of formal and casual blazers, party wear, formal suits & waistcoats to choose from.

Cantabil, at present, has 280 stores in 16 states and plans to open another 75 more this year primarily in the Tier III markets. The company clocked in revenue of Rs 290 crore in the financial year 2018-19 is aiming to grow over 30 percent to reach Rs 390 crore in this fiscal.