Cantabil looks to increase retail footprint, aims for 400 stores by 2020

Apparel brand Cantabil Retail India plans to strengthen its retail network across India next year with an investment of Rs 25 crore. The company aims to reach a store count of 400 by 2020. For this, the company will open around 110 stores next year. At the moment Cantabil has 29 stores in 16 states across India.

According to the company, there is a significant increase in awareness about the fashion trend amongst the people in smaller towns and cities, Hence, it plans to focus on the Tier II and Tier III markets in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and part of Northeast.

Cantabil also expects a jump in revenue on the back of its massive retail expansion and eyeing revenue of around Rs 400 crore for the next financial year. It had reported sales of Rs 290 crore in the financial year 2018-19. It maybe realled Cantabil was once popular for its deep discounting strategy but has moved on in order to gain new consumers and increase revenue. The brand is no more part of the deep discounting club and wants to change that perception in shoppers' mind.